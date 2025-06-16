Left Menu

India Adapts to China's Rare Earth Export Restrictions: A Global Call to Action

India is proactively addressing China's recent export restrictions on rare earth minerals by engaging in diplomatic efforts and building alternative supply chains. These minerals are crucial for sectors like automotive and clean energy. India seeks to become a reliable alternative supplier amid global industry disruptions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic move to counter China's rare earth mineral export restrictions, India is intensifying efforts on both commercial and diplomatic fronts, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced Monday. The nation is actively collaborating with industry bodies such as SIAM and ACMA to assess and mitigate impacts on the automotive sector.

Engagement with automobile industry associations is part of India's broader efforts to ease discussions with Chinese counterparts. These talks, Barthwal highlighted, are not just specific to India, but are part of a larger global response to China's policy shift.

The Ministry of External Affairs is maintaining dialogue with China to ensure consistency in the supply chain while adhering to international norms. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that diplomatic efforts are in full swing, both in New Delhi and Beijing.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently characterized China's export policy as a global 'wake-up call', urging India to bolster alternative supply lines and enhance its reputation as a dependable partner for international businesses looking to lessen reliance on Chinese suppliers. Goyal's remarks in Switzerland underscored short-term challenges but affirmed India's strategic vision.

China dominates global rare earth processing, controlling over 90% of magnet production—a vital component for sectors like automotive and clean energy. The impending new restrictions, effective April 4, mandate special licenses for certain rare earth exports, contributing to industry-wide vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, India and Central Asian nations have voiced interest in joint ventures to explore rare earths, reflecting the strategic importance of these minerals. Crisil Ratings warned that prolonged disruption in rare earth supplies could stall electric vehicle launches and strain the automotive sector's growth.

Rare earth magnets, essential to EV technology for their efficiency, could significantly impact the industry's future if supply issues persist, emphasizing the importance of India's proactive approach to securing these critical resources.

