Ladakh Calls: Akhoon Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore Package for Kargil Development

Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, held a significant meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. At the core of the discussion was a memorandum seeking a special package of Rs 1,000 crore to address vital infrastructure needs in the Kargil district.

During the meeting, Akhoon outlined crucial demands, highlighting the region's pressing needs in healthcare, education, infrastructure, governance, and tourism. He cited budget cuts as a hurdle, with recent reductions of Rs 1,266 crore impacting the region's financial landscape. Akhoon emphasized the necessity to upgrade medical facilities, enhance educational institutions, and improve transportation infrastructure.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, currently on a four-day visit to Ladakh, also engaged with Lieutenant Governor Brig B D Mishra (Retd) and other officials to discuss Ladakh's developmental challenges. Her itinerary included laying foundation stones for projects and participating in local cultural events, reflecting the government's commitment to regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)