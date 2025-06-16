Left Menu

Monsoon Safety Alert: Prioritizing Tourist and Commuter Security in Maharashtra

Following a deadly bridge collapse in Pune, Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik emphasizes prioritizing tourist safety during monsoon. She suggests closing risky spots, enforcing safety measures, and issuing guidelines to prevent further tragedies. Railway safety is also discussed, promoting vigilant monitoring and communication strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:20 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has called for immediate action to prioritize tourist and commuter safety following a tragic bridge collapse in Pune that claimed four lives. Highlighting the increased risk during monsoon, Saunik advised closing dangerous tourist spots temporarily.

At a review meeting, she stressed the urgency of implementing safety protocols, including putting up cautionary signboards and deploying security personnel. The situation demands a comprehensive approach, with collaboration from authorities and the public to prevent accidents.

The meeting included various stakeholders, discussing measures to reinforce Railway safety, such as appointing nodal officers and improving passenger communication. Eliminating risks during monsoon and festivals remains central to the state's safety strategy.

