Evacuation of Indian Students Amid Tehran Tensions
In response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Indian students in Tehran have been relocated for their safety. The Indian foreign ministry has advised self-sufficient individuals to also move. Additionally, some Indians have exited Iran via Armenia's border.
In light of escalating conflicts between Iran and Israel, the Indian government has relocated its students in Tehran to safer areas. This move is part of a broad effort to ensure the safety of its nationals amid rising hostilities in the region.
The foreign ministry strongly advised those Indians who are self-reliant concerning transport to also consider leaving the city to ensure their safety. The ministry's actions underscore the pressing nature of the situation.
Additionally, the Indian government has facilitated the exit of some of its citizens by guiding them through Iran's border with Armenia. This strategic move highlights their commitment to safeguarding citizens abroad during unstable times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
