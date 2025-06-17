Left Menu

Air India's Unexpected Detour: Chaos at Kolkata Over Engine Snag

Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight made an unscheduled stop in Kolkata due to a technical snag in one of the engines. Faced with chaos and delays, passengers scrambled for alternative solutions. Air India is arranging special transport but hasn't announced a timeline for the journey's resumption.

Updated: 17-06-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:34 IST
Air India's San Francisco to Mumbai flight was unexpectedly terminated at Kolkata on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag in one of its engines.

The incident caused chaotic scenes at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport as 211 passengers sought alternative options to reach their Mumbai destination.

Efforts are underway to organize a new flight, although the airline hasn't provided an official statement or a clear timeline for when passengers will continue their journey.

