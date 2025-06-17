Left Menu

Bank of Japan Treads Carefully Amid Global Economic Tensions

The Bank of Japan has decided to keep interest rates steady while slowing its balance sheet reduction, as it navigates global economic uncertainties. The BOJ aims to avoid market disruptions from rising bond yields and respond agilely to inflationary pressures amid geopolitical tensions affecting trade and domestic growth.

Updated: 17-06-2025 12:12 IST
The Bank of Japan, on Tuesday, opted to maintain its interest rates, signaling a cautious approach amid global economic challenges. This decision, alongside a slower pace in balance sheet reduction, comes as Middle Eastern conflicts and U.S. tariffs complicate efforts to raise rates and shrink an outsized balance sheet nearing the size of Japan's economy.

Governor Kazuo Ueda faces the task of balancing the risks of U.S. tariffs with domestic inflation pressures, as the BOJ unanimously agreed to hold short-term interest rates at 0.5% and maintain its bond tapering strategy. However, a gradual quantitative tightening approach, with adjustments planned through 2027, aims to prevent market disruptions from escalating bond yields.

As Japanese government bond yields rise, the central bank plans an interim review of its fiscal 2026 tapering program. With global inflationary and geopolitical pressures mounting, the BOJ is closely monitoring Japan's export-driven economy, which faces headwinds from steep U.S. tariffs and core inflation exceeding targets due to rising food and oil prices.

