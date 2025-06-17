Left Menu

Crane Co. Lands Major Role in COMAC C929 Project

Crane Aerospace & Electronics has been selected to supply the door signal system for COMAC's new C929 aircraft. The system features nearly 100 proximity sensors and marks a significant achievement for Crane in the aerospace sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:13 IST
Crane Co. Lands Major Role in COMAC C929 Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics has landed a pivotal role in the development of the COMAC C929 aircraft by supplying its door signal system. The selection underscores Crane's reputation for high-quality aerospace solutions.

The company's sensing system solution will include nearly 100 advanced proximity sensors, playing a key role in the aircraft's design and functionality. This significant contract highlights Crane's continued expansion and influence in the aerospace sector.

Crane's successful bid on this project reflects their strategic capabilities in supplying cutting-edge technological solutions, further solidifying their standing in the global aerospace industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025