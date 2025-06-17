Crane Co. Lands Major Role in COMAC C929 Project

Crane Aerospace & Electronics has landed a pivotal role in the development of the COMAC C929 aircraft by supplying its door signal system. The selection underscores Crane's reputation for high-quality aerospace solutions.

The company's sensing system solution will include nearly 100 advanced proximity sensors, playing a key role in the aircraft's design and functionality. This significant contract highlights Crane's continued expansion and influence in the aerospace sector.

Crane's successful bid on this project reflects their strategic capabilities in supplying cutting-edge technological solutions, further solidifying their standing in the global aerospace industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)