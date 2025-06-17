Central Europe Mobilizes Amid Israel Evacuation Efforts

Flights carrying evacuees from the escalating conflict in Israel have touched down in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. These countries are among the first in Europe to facilitate the return of their citizens amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Slovak authorities confirmed that an evacuation flight transporting 73 individuals, including Slovak tourists and diplomat families from Tel Aviv, reached Bratislava late Monday. Meanwhile, Poland announced its evacuation plans are set for Wednesday and Thursday, with arrangements made for two flights to depart from Egypt and Jordan.

The collaborative efforts extended to citizens of other nations as well. Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stated that assistance was provided to Poles, Czechs, Austrians, Slovenes, and additional nationals. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto praised Slovakia for its support in evacuating seven Hungarian nationals as well. Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Henryka Moscicka-Dendys assured the public of their commitment to ensuring safe repatriation through military transport.