Central Europe Mobilizes Amid Israel Evacuation Efforts

Flights with evacuees from Israel have landed in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, becoming among the first nations to aid citizens fleeing the Israeli-Iranian conflict. Poland also plans evacuations. Slovakia assisted several other nationals, while Poland prepares flights from Egypt and Jordan for Polish citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:13 IST
Flights carrying evacuees from the escalating conflict in Israel have touched down in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. These countries are among the first in Europe to facilitate the return of their citizens amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Slovak authorities confirmed that an evacuation flight transporting 73 individuals, including Slovak tourists and diplomat families from Tel Aviv, reached Bratislava late Monday. Meanwhile, Poland announced its evacuation plans are set for Wednesday and Thursday, with arrangements made for two flights to depart from Egypt and Jordan.

The collaborative efforts extended to citizens of other nations as well. Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stated that assistance was provided to Poles, Czechs, Austrians, Slovenes, and additional nationals. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto praised Slovakia for its support in evacuating seven Hungarian nationals as well. Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Henryka Moscicka-Dendys assured the public of their commitment to ensuring safe repatriation through military transport.

