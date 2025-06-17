Finland Enacts Strict Regulations on E-Scooter Use

On Tuesday, Finland introduced stringent measures to regulate the use of electric scooters, prohibiting children under 15 from riding them and mandating that rental companies obtain municipal licenses to operate. This move aligns with a broader European effort to impose stricter safety regulations on the rapidly growing e-scooter market.

Italy has already mandated the use of helmets and insurance for e-scooter users, while cities like Paris and Madrid have banned rental services altogether. Finland's Transport and Communications Minister, Lulu Ranne, emphasized the urgent need to control the situation to ensure safety and save lives.

Officials report approximately 1,600 serious injuries annually related to e-scooter accidents. New rules for Finland include applying the same blood alcohol limits as for drivers, banning drug influence while riding, and imposing a 25 kph speed limit. How these regulations will impact companies like Lime and Voi remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)