Finland Enacts Strict Regulations on E-Scooter Use
Finland has implemented new regulations banning children under 15 from using electric scooters and requiring municipal licenses for rental companies. This is part of wider e-scooter regulations across Europe. The measures aim to enhance safety and include blood alcohol limits and speed restrictions.
- Country:
- Finland
On Tuesday, Finland introduced stringent measures to regulate the use of electric scooters, prohibiting children under 15 from riding them and mandating that rental companies obtain municipal licenses to operate. This move aligns with a broader European effort to impose stricter safety regulations on the rapidly growing e-scooter market.
Italy has already mandated the use of helmets and insurance for e-scooter users, while cities like Paris and Madrid have banned rental services altogether. Finland's Transport and Communications Minister, Lulu Ranne, emphasized the urgent need to control the situation to ensure safety and save lives.
Officials report approximately 1,600 serious injuries annually related to e-scooter accidents. New rules for Finland include applying the same blood alcohol limits as for drivers, banning drug influence while riding, and imposing a 25 kph speed limit. How these regulations will impact companies like Lime and Voi remains uncertain.
