Left Menu

Finland Enacts Strict Regulations on E-Scooter Use

Finland has implemented new regulations banning children under 15 from using electric scooters and requiring municipal licenses for rental companies. This is part of wider e-scooter regulations across Europe. The measures aim to enhance safety and include blood alcohol limits and speed restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:53 IST
Finland Enacts Strict Regulations on E-Scooter Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

On Tuesday, Finland introduced stringent measures to regulate the use of electric scooters, prohibiting children under 15 from riding them and mandating that rental companies obtain municipal licenses to operate. This move aligns with a broader European effort to impose stricter safety regulations on the rapidly growing e-scooter market.

Italy has already mandated the use of helmets and insurance for e-scooter users, while cities like Paris and Madrid have banned rental services altogether. Finland's Transport and Communications Minister, Lulu Ranne, emphasized the urgent need to control the situation to ensure safety and save lives.

Officials report approximately 1,600 serious injuries annually related to e-scooter accidents. New rules for Finland include applying the same blood alcohol limits as for drivers, banning drug influence while riding, and imposing a 25 kph speed limit. How these regulations will impact companies like Lime and Voi remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025