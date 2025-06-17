Mass Exodus: Over 600 Evacuate to Azerbaijan Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Over 600 people have fled into Azerbaijan from Iran within five days of the Israel-Iran air conflict, according to an Azerbaijani source. Citizens from 17 countries utilized a humanitarian corridor to escape. Azerbaijan is facilitating their travel to international destinations via Baku amid widespread regional disruptions.
Amid the escalating air war between Israel and Iran, more than 600 individuals from 17 different nationalities have fled to Azerbaijan, a knowledgeable Azerbaijani source revealed on Tuesday.
Despite closed borders since the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has granted these foreign nationals entry through a 'humanitarian corridor' at its Astara crossing. The evacuees, including citizens from nations like Russia, the United States, and Germany, are being transported by bus to Baku to catch flights back to their home countries.
Fuel shortages and long queues plague those left behind, enhancing the fear surrounding the region. The move has earned Azerbaijan gratitude from Russia, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov applauding the country's efforts to provide favorable conditions for those fleeing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
