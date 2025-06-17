Aviation Oversight: DGCA Clears Boeing 787 Fleet After Fatal Crash

India's aviation safety watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), affirmed that recent surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet found no major safety concerns, days after a tragic crash claimed at least 271 lives.

In a statement, the DGCA confirmed that the aircraft and their maintenance systems were in line with existing safety protocols. The fatal accident occurred when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, aimed for London from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff, striking nearby buildings and resulting in numerous casualties.

The DGCA disclosed that an 'enhanced safety inspection' had been conducted on 24 out of 33 of Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft. In a bid to fortify safety, the DGCA met with Air India officials, urging adherence to regulations and improved coordination to tackle maintenance issues and avoid passenger delays.