Noida International Airport: A Boost for Uttar Pradesh's Economy

Noida International Airport is set to become a major economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh, promising jobs and business prospects for the region's youth, according to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. During a Saturday visit, Singh assessed the project's development and met with officials to discuss construction advancements.

At the gathering, representatives from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, Tata Projects Limited, and Noida International Airport Limited informed Singh about the runway, terminal building, and other essential infrastructure's status. Singh emphasized the importance of timely completion and high-quality standards.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the airport to the state's economic agenda. Singh urged regular reviews and strict adherence to the project's deadlines, ensuring that no compromises are made on construction quality. High-profile officials, including District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and others, were present during this inspection.

