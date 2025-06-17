Left Menu

Noida International Airport: A Boost for Uttar Pradesh's Economy

The Noida International Airport is poised to create substantial employment and business opportunities for the youth. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh inspected the project's progress and urged for timely completion. The state prioritizes this airport as a key economic driver.

Updated: 17-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida International Airport is set to become a major economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh, promising jobs and business prospects for the region's youth, according to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. During a Saturday visit, Singh assessed the project's development and met with officials to discuss construction advancements.

At the gathering, representatives from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, Tata Projects Limited, and Noida International Airport Limited informed Singh about the runway, terminal building, and other essential infrastructure's status. Singh emphasized the importance of timely completion and high-quality standards.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the airport to the state's economic agenda. Singh urged regular reviews and strict adherence to the project's deadlines, ensuring that no compromises are made on construction quality. High-profile officials, including District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and others, were present during this inspection.

