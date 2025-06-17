DGCA's Rigorous Review Finds No Major Safety Issues with Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet
Following a fatal crash in Ahmedabad, the DGCA's surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet unveiled no significant safety issues. Despite maintenance concerns and canceled flights, the aircraft met safety standards. The DGCA suggests improvements in internal coordination and real-time defect reporting, alongside addressing Iranian airspace closures impacting operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The DGCA has stated that a recent examination of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet identified no significant safety concerns, following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad.
The review, aimed at addressing safety, maintenance, and operational resilience, led to discussions with Air India executives about maintenance issues, which resulted in flight cancellations.
To bolster safety and efficiency, the DGCA recommended Air India improve internal coordination, enhance defect reporting systems, and manage disruptions from Iranian airspace closures effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ixigo Unveils 18th Anniversary Sale with Flat 18% Off on Flights & Hotels
Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights until June 22
FAA Grounds U.S. Army Helicopter Flights Near Pentagon After Close Calls
AAI's New Scheme Set to Soar International Flights from Kushinagar
FAA Grounds Army Helicopter Flights Near Pentagon