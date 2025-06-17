Left Menu

DGCA's Rigorous Review Finds No Major Safety Issues with Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet

Following a fatal crash in Ahmedabad, the DGCA's surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet unveiled no significant safety issues. Despite maintenance concerns and canceled flights, the aircraft met safety standards. The DGCA suggests improvements in internal coordination and real-time defect reporting, alongside addressing Iranian airspace closures impacting operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:13 IST
DGCA's Rigorous Review Finds No Major Safety Issues with Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DGCA has stated that a recent examination of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet identified no significant safety concerns, following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad.

The review, aimed at addressing safety, maintenance, and operational resilience, led to discussions with Air India executives about maintenance issues, which resulted in flight cancellations.

To bolster safety and efficiency, the DGCA recommended Air India improve internal coordination, enhance defect reporting systems, and manage disruptions from Iranian airspace closures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025