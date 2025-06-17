DGCA's Rigorous Review Finds No Major Safety Issues with Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet

The DGCA has stated that a recent examination of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet identified no significant safety concerns, following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad.

The review, aimed at addressing safety, maintenance, and operational resilience, led to discussions with Air India executives about maintenance issues, which resulted in flight cancellations.

To bolster safety and efficiency, the DGCA recommended Air India improve internal coordination, enhance defect reporting systems, and manage disruptions from Iranian airspace closures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)