Repatriation Flights Resume Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Flights from Cyprus resumed on Wednesday to repatriate Israelis stranded abroad during the ongoing conflict with Iran. Airport sources and online flight trackers confirmed the operation, meant to address the disruptions caused by the airspace closures.

Israel's Transportation Ministry initiated special flights on Tuesday, with one operated by Arkia already departing from Larnaca airport. On Wednesday, nine flights were set to head to Haifa, while four more would depart for Tel Aviv, bringing home approximately 1,000 Israelis, according to sources from Hermes, the Cyprus airport operator.

An estimated 150,000 Israelis are currently abroad, with a significant portion seeking to return. Cyprus has become a temporary safe haven, accommodating large numbers of Israelis, including a cruise ship with 1,500 Jewish heritage programme participants who left Israel on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)