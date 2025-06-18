Marriott International Accelerates Africa Expansion with 50+ New Hotels by 2027

In a strategic move to deepen its footprint across the African continent, Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) has unveiled ambitious growth plans at the Future Hospitality Summit Africa in Cape Town. The hospitality giant aims to open more than 50 new properties comprising over 9,000 rooms across Africa by the end of 2027. This expansion represents one of Marriott’s largest regional growth pushes, targeting both emerging and established markets in North, West, East, Central, and Southern Africa.

The announcement includes Marriott’s entry into five new markets: Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, and Mauritania, marking a bold step toward redefining Africa’s hospitality landscape. This move will build upon Marriott’s current portfolio of nearly 150 properties with 26,000 rooms in 20 African countries.

A Hospitality Landscape Fueled by Visionary Growth

“We are witnessing a transformation of Africa’s tourism sector, driven by visionary government agendas, major infrastructure investments, and increasing global connectivity,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Our globally recognized brands, coupled with the strength of Marriott Bonvoy, make us the partner of choice for property owners seeking scale, innovation, and quality.”

The expansion reflects Marriott’s long-term confidence in Africa as a top travel and investment destination. The company is also leveraging conversion and adaptive reuse projects, which are expected to account for over 30% of new additions.

Entry into New Markets and Deepening Regional Roots

West Africa: Strategic Growth and Market Entry

Marriott plans to add six new hotels in Nigeria, its largest growth market in the region, including Courtyard by Marriott in Abuja and several Protea and Marriott Hotels.

Key new market entries include:

Cape Verde: Opening of Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort (2025).

Côte d'Ivoire: Autograph Collection hotel in Assinie-Mafia (2027).

Mauritania: Sheraton Nouakchott, scheduled to debut in late 2025.

North Africa: High-Impact Urban and Leisure Projects

With strong expansion momentum in Egypt and Morocco, Marriott plans to:

Debut Aloft Hotels in Egypt with Aloft Ghazala Bay (2027).

Launch AC Hotels by Marriott in Casablanca, Morocco (2027).

Execute multiple adaptive reuse projects, comprising more than half of Egypt’s planned developments.

East Africa: Safari Experiences and Luxury Lodges

Marriott continues to ride the wave of adventure and eco-tourism with luxury and safari brands.

Following the success of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge (2023), six more safari lodges are expected across Kenya and Tanzania by 2027.

Notable 2025 openings: The Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara Safari Camp, Kenya. Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti – Autograph Collection, Tanzania.

In Uganda, Marriott will open its first Marriott Hotel and Executive Apartments in Kampala by the end of 2025.

Kenya will also welcome two Courtyard by Marriott hotels in Nairobi by 2027.

Southern and Central Africa: Sustained Expansion and Urban Growth

In South Africa, Marriott’s largest African market, new projects include:

Morea House – Autograph Collection, Cape Town (2025).

A new Autograph Collection property within Kruger National Park (2026).

In DR Congo, Marriott will enter the market with Protea Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton in Kinshasa by the end of 2025.

Madagascar is set to host a Delta Hotels by Marriott this year and a Protea Hotel in Antananarivo by 2026.

Cameroon will also see the brand debut of Le Méridien in 2027.

A Balanced Portfolio: Luxury, Premium, and Select-Service Growth

While expanding its luxury offerings with brands like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, and Le Méridien, Marriott’s African strategy is also focused on select-service hotels to meet growing demand from business and mid-scale travelers. Brands like Protea Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, and Courtyard by Marriott are positioned to deliver strong returns and rapid scalability across Africa’s urban and secondary cities.

Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President – Development, Middle East & Africa, emphasized: “Africa’s diversity presents an incredible opportunity. From gateway cities to nature reserves and coastlines, we are shaping a future that supports tourism, job creation, and local economies.”

Africa’s Hotel Sector Poised for Transformation

Marriott’s confidence aligns with a broader boom in African tourism, which is recovering strongly post-pandemic. Government-backed infrastructure upgrades, such as new airports, road networks, and visa reforms, are fueling a surge in leisure and business travel. Additionally, Africa’s expanding middle class and increasing intra-continental trade offer fertile ground for hospitality development.

Marriott is also witnessing growing interest in branded residences and mixed-use hospitality projects, particularly in fast-developing cities like Lagos, Nairobi, and Cairo.

As Africa positions itself as a major global tourism and investment hub, Marriott International’s expansion plan underscores its belief in the continent’s future. By delivering world-class accommodations, tapping into new demand segments, and entering untapped markets, Marriott is helping shape Africa’s hospitality story for decades to come.