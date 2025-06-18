Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Pivotal Visit: A New Era for India-UK Trade Relations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visits London to discuss the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and explore trade and investment opportunities. Both countries aim to formalize the FTA to boost bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion annually. Meetings with UK business leaders will focus on strategic economic collaboration.

Updated: 18-06-2025 18:56 IST
  • United Kingdom

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on a significant visit to London, where he will engage in crucial discussions regarding the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK. This agreement aims to enhance trade and investment prospects between the two nations, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Goyal is scheduled to meet UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to evaluate ongoing negotiations and establish a time-bound roadmap for the FTA's finalization and implementation. Their joint public appearance at the India Global Forum is set to underscore the agreement's economic potential.

With the trade deal poised to increase annual bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion, the agreement is undergoing legal formalities. Goyal's agenda also includes key meetings with UK financial and cultural leaders to further strengthen investment and cooperative ties between the two countries.

