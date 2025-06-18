Tech Glitch Strands Passengers on IndiGo Flight

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight faced an unexpected delay when a technical glitch stalled the opening of the aircraft door for more than 30 minutes after landing in Raipur. Prominent passengers, including Raipur's mayor Meenal Choubey and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, were caught up in the incident.

Mayor Choubey relayed to PTI that despite some anxiety, the situation was managed professionally by the crew who cited a technical issue. Eventually, ground personnel resolved the problem, allowing passengers to disembark.

IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience and underscored their commitment to safety with a statement expressing regret and thanking customers for their patience. Safety checks were conducted before the door was manually assisted open by ground staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)