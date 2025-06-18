Left Menu

European Shares Tumble Amid Fed Meeting and Middle East Tensions

European shares slipped as the market awaits the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. Middle East tensions and potential U.S. involvement in the conflict contribute to market uncertainty. As businesses brace for the Fed's decision on interest rates, geopolitical issues continue to impact global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares fell on Wednesday as global markets anxiously awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East further contributed to the uncertainty plaguing investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the day down 0.4%, nearing a one-month low. The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has now extended to its sixth day, raising concerns of potential U.S. involvement, particularly after President Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" was met with resistance from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Investors continue to steer clear of riskier assets ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled at 1800 GMT, where interest rates are largely expected to remain steady. During this time, traders will closely monitor any signals from policymakers regarding the Fed's strategy to manage the volatile trade environment.

