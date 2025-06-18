Turbulence in the Skies: Air India Crash Sparks Investigation

In the wake of the fatal Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has publicly apologized for the tragedy that claimed over 270 lives. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, he expressed profound grief and assured full support for the affected families.

The crash, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12, is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and DGCA. Despite speculations about human error or mechanical failure, Chandrasekaran emphasized the aircraft's clean history and the pilots' exceptional experience.

Amid concerns over Air India's operational issues, Chandrasekaran assured that unrelated past DGCA actions were not linked to the crash. Investigations continue, with Chandrasekaran seeking insights from Boeing and GE about potential technical faults.