Left Menu

Turbulence in the Skies: Air India Crash Sparks Investigation

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran apologized for the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Over 270 people died when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and DGCA initiated probes, amidst speculations of human error or mechanical failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:04 IST
Turbulence in the Skies: Air India Crash Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the fatal Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has publicly apologized for the tragedy that claimed over 270 lives. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, he expressed profound grief and assured full support for the affected families.

The crash, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12, is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and DGCA. Despite speculations about human error or mechanical failure, Chandrasekaran emphasized the aircraft's clean history and the pilots' exceptional experience.

Amid concerns over Air India's operational issues, Chandrasekaran assured that unrelated past DGCA actions were not linked to the crash. Investigations continue, with Chandrasekaran seeking insights from Boeing and GE about potential technical faults.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025