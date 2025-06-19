Left Menu

Air India Slices International Flights Amid Safety Checks and Geopolitical Tensions

Air India has announced a 15% reduction in its international flights using widebody planes until mid-July. This temporary measure follows enhanced safety inspections and geopolitical tensions affecting operations. The airline has apologized to passengers and is offering rescheduling options or full refunds.

  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced a significant reduction in its international flight schedules due to unexpected operational disruptions. This 15% cut is effective until mid-July and affects routes relying on widebody aircraft, as heightened safety inspections and geopolitical tensions strain the airline's capabilities.

In reaction to a recent Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, the carrier has initiated rigorous safety checks, impacting previously scheduled flights. Geopolitical issues like Middle East tensions and night curfews in certain airspaces further compound operational challenges.

Offering an apology to affected passengers, Air India is facilitating alternative arrangements such as rescheduled itineraries and full refunds, emphasizing its commitment to restoring operational stability and passenger confidence despite challenging circumstances.

