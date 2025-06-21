Sampre Nutritions Eyes Expansion with New Fundraising Plans

Sampre Nutritions has announced its intention to raise funds as part of its ongoing expansion and diversification efforts. The board of directors is expected to convene soon to discuss the issuance of securities aimed at supporting these objectives. Although specific financial details were not disclosed, the company emphasized the importance of fortifying its financial structure.

The Telangana-based firm, known for manufacturing a wide array of confectioneries, including eclairs, candies, and toffees, plans to propose a shareholders' meeting to secure approval for its fundraising efforts. This strategic move is seen as essential to sustaining long-term growth and penetrating new markets.

Sampre Nutritions collaborates with several multinational corporations like Mondelez India, Perfetti Van Melle, and Nestle. As part of its growth strategy, the company is focused on capitalizing on emerging opportunities and solidifying its presence in the confectionery industry.