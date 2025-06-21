Dravidian Movement's Legacy Boosted by Landmark Donation to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, UK - Renowned technology entrepreneur Mr. Sabarisan Vedamurthy and his wife, educationist Senthamarai Stalin, have announced a groundbreaking philanthropic commitment to the University of Cambridge, aiming to bolster research into the Dravidian movement and its social, political, and economic impacts in Tamil Nadu, India.

The couple's donation will establish a permanent PhD studentship in honor of M. Karunanidhi, an influential figure in the Dravidian movement and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The scholarships aim to promote social justice and inclusive economic progress—principles fundamental to the movement. These M. Karunanidhi Scholarships will be awarded preferentially to students from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, focusing on politics, economics, and history related to Dravidian roots.

The initiative, housed within Cambridge's School of the Humanities and Social Sciences, seeks to enrich global discourse on Tamil Nadu's unique developmental path. "At a time when inclusion and dignity are reshaping global narratives, Tamil Nadu's public policy achievements offer valuable lessons worldwide," stated Mr. Vedamurthy. Professor Tim Harper and Professor Shruti Kapila from Cambridge emphasized the enduring impact of the donation, noting its significance in bringing South Asian histories to a global academic audience.

