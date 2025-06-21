Tragic Highway Chaos: Delhi Police Officer Loses Life in Bus Accident
A Delhi Police head constable died, and over 20 passengers were injured in a bus accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The Rajasthan Transport Corporation bus overturned after avoiding a Wagon R car. Several injured passengers are hospitalized, including a bus conductor and a child in critical condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur highway as a bus carrying passengers met with an accident, resulting in the death of a Delhi Police head constable and injuries to more than 20 others, officials reported.
The bus, belonging to the Rajasthan Transport Corporation, had swerved to avoid a Wagon R car near Pachgaon Chowk, leading it to overturn.
Authorities are still working to identify some of the injured, while a few, including a nine-year-old girl, have been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manawatū Tararua Highway to Open, Restoring Key Link Across Ruahine Ranges
Helicopter's Dramatic Highway Landing Near Kedarnath
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Agra Highway Leaves Three Dead
Economic Stranglehold: Manipur's Highway Crisis Escalates Prices Amid Ethnic Conflict
Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Delhi Highway Claims Three Lives