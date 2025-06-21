Tragic Highway Chaos: Delhi Police Officer Loses Life in Bus Accident

A tragic incident occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur highway as a bus carrying passengers met with an accident, resulting in the death of a Delhi Police head constable and injuries to more than 20 others, officials reported.

The bus, belonging to the Rajasthan Transport Corporation, had swerved to avoid a Wagon R car near Pachgaon Chowk, leading it to overturn.

Authorities are still working to identify some of the injured, while a few, including a nine-year-old girl, have been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)