Left Menu

SBI's Relocation Sparks Protest in Kolkata

Kolkata risks losing Rs 25 crore in GST revenue as SBI moves its Global Market Unit to Mumbai. Civil society groups protest the decision, calling it 'arbitrary'. Over 70 jobs are at stake. SBI claims the decision is part of operational needs, but protestors dispute the rationale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:21 IST
SBI's Relocation Sparks Protest in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata is facing a potential financial setback with an estimated Rs 25 crore in GST revenue loss as the State Bank of India (SBI) plans to relocate its Global Market Unit (GMU) from Kolkata to Mumbai. This move has sparked protests from civil society organizations such as Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch, which criticize SBI's decision as 'arbitrary and opaque'.

According to the Manch's joint convenors, Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta, the GMU's relocation threatens state revenue and puts over 70 contractual staff at risk of losing their jobs. SBI has defended its decision as part of an ongoing business strategy catering to evolving operational needs. This justification, detailed in a letter from SBI's Deputy General Manager (Operations), has not satisfied protestors.

The protestors argue that SBI's explanation seems 'generic and bureaucratic' and fails to address core concerns, including a 2008 agreement to retain the GMU in Kolkata. The Manch claims this is indicative of a broader pattern of neglect toward Kolkata's role in the banking sector, prompting them to bring their grievances to the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025