DGCA Updates Safety Guidelines Amidst Weather Challenges

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has updated its operational guidelines, emphasizing safety over schedule adherence during adverse weather. Pilots are encouraged to consider flight diversions due to unpredictable conditions, such as turbulence and visibility issues, while incorporating scenario-based training and Threat and Error Management principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:31 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised its operational guidelines to prioritize safety over schedule adherence during adverse weather, urging pilots to divert flights as necessary in unpredictable conditions.

These updates, specified in an operations circular for both scheduled and non-scheduled operators, emphasize cross-checking visual cues with instruments to ensure accurate approaches and landings, particularly during night operations or on wet runways.

Amid climate change impacts, DGCA advises heightened vigilance and situational awareness with thorough communication, including advanced passenger briefings and timely reporting to Air Traffic Control (ATC), while highlighting the importance of scenario-based training and global best practices for negotiating adverse weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

