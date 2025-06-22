Tragic Accident Claims Young Life on Bus Ride
An 11-year-old boy named Ali tragically died after his head collided with a passing vehicle while he was leaning out of a bus window. The incident took place near an under-construction railway bridge on the Kailora-Jalesar Road. Authorities are investigating the unfortunate accident.
Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a young boy lost his life on Sunday after his head collided with a vehicle as he leaned out of a bus window. The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 pm near an under-construction railway bridge on the Kailora-Jalesar Road.
Ali, the son of Aas Mohammad, met with the tragic accident when his head struck a passing vehicle. ''He was seriously injured and died instantly,'' confirmed Satendra Singh Raghav, the SHO of Hathras Junction police station.
Following the unfortunate incident, a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
