Tragic Accident Claims Young Life on Bus Ride

An 11-year-old boy named Ali tragically died after his head collided with a passing vehicle while he was leaning out of a bus window. The incident took place near an under-construction railway bridge on the Kailora-Jalesar Road. Authorities are investigating the unfortunate accident.

In a tragic incident, a young boy lost his life on Sunday after his head collided with a vehicle as he leaned out of a bus window. The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 pm near an under-construction railway bridge on the Kailora-Jalesar Road.

Ali, the son of Aas Mohammad, met with the tragic accident when his head struck a passing vehicle. ''He was seriously injured and died instantly,'' confirmed Satendra Singh Raghav, the SHO of Hathras Junction police station.

Following the unfortunate incident, a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

