Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Outlines Strategic Growth Plan

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) plans an annual investment of Rs 300 crore to double its revenue over the next five years. The company, a spin-off from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, aims to build a portfolio of billion-dollar fashion brands and achieve substantial profitability growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST
In a strategic move, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) announced an annual investment of Rs 300 crore, with plans to double revenue in the next five years. The company, freshly listed and emerging from the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail demerger, aims to capitalize on India's booming consumption trend.

ABLBL operates with an ambitious vision, as Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla revealed aspirations to develop India's first portfolio of billion-dollar fashion brands. Managing Director Ashish Dikshit noted that despite recent industry challenges, ABLBL's revenue in FY25 stood at Rs 7,830 crore, with profits set to triple leveraging increased cash flow.

While expanding its retail network and enhancing internal capabilities, ABLBL remains focused on disciplined investments and profitability, rather than immediate acquisitions. The public market debut saw ABLBL shares initially rise before closing 4.97% lower, indicating a valuation of Rs 19,451.50 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

