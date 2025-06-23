Crafting Future Trade: India's Strategic FTA Moves
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes India's strategic and consultative approach to free trade agreements (FTAs), ensuring national interests are prioritized. Announcing on the event of Vanijya Bhawan's anniversary, he highlights India's economy-centric thrust in global negotiations, while heralding governmental progress and the transformative role of e-commerce.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding national interests through extensive stakeholder consultations as the government navigates free trade agreements (FTAs).
Goyal, speaking on Vanijya Bhawan's anniversary, stressed that FTAs are designed to complement the domestic economy rather than compete, ensuring both offensive and defensive industrial strategies are maintained.
He celebrated Vanijya Bhawan as a beacon of modern governance while commending the Government e-Marketplace's role in democratizing procurement, allowing entrepreneurs nationwide to participate in national supply chains.
