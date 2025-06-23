Crafting Future Trade: India's Strategic FTA Moves

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding national interests through extensive stakeholder consultations as the government navigates free trade agreements (FTAs).

Goyal, speaking on Vanijya Bhawan's anniversary, stressed that FTAs are designed to complement the domestic economy rather than compete, ensuring both offensive and defensive industrial strategies are maintained.

He celebrated Vanijya Bhawan as a beacon of modern governance while commending the Government e-Marketplace's role in democratizing procurement, allowing entrepreneurs nationwide to participate in national supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)