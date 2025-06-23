Kuwait Closes Airspace Amid Tensions
Kuwait has closed its airspace due to regional tensions. The closure follows similar actions by Qatar and Bahrain after Iran's attack on the Al Udeid U.S. military base. The Gulf region, which hosts several U.S. military installations, is experiencing heightened tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST
Kuwait announced the closure of its airspace beginning Monday, extending indefinitely, as reported by the Kuwaiti news agency Kuna. This move comes amid escalating regional tensions.
The airspace shutdown in Kuwait follows similar decisions by Qatar and Bahrain, each reacting to the recent Iranian attack on the Al Udeid U.S. military base located in Doha.
These developments underscore the volatility within the Gulf region, which accommodates numerous U.S. military bases, increasing the geopolitical stakes in the area.
