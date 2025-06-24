Peace Brings Relief: Stock Markets Surge Amid Ceasefire

Global stock markets soared on Tuesday, fueled by the news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which alleviated fears about disruptions in global oil supplies.

The S&P 500 rose by 0.9% in morning trading, supported by substantial gains across European and Asian markets. President Trump's announcement of a 'complete and total ceasefire' calmed investor nerves, helping the key Wall Street index recover from a significant decline earlier this year.

Oil prices plummeted, with benchmark US crude and Brent crude both experiencing sharp declines. The stock market rally extended beyond the US, with notable advances in France, Germany, Japan, and strong performances in Hong Kong and South Korea.

