Prosus Targets $200 Billion Market Value as Europe's Largest Tech Company

Prosus, a Dutch technology investor, aims to become the largest tech company in Europe with a market value exceeding $200 billion. The firm has set ambitious financial goals for its e-commerce operations by 2026, expecting significant growth in revenue and adjusted earnings.

Dutch technology investor Prosus revealed ambitious financial targets as it aims to become Europe's largest tech firm, surpassing a market value of $200 billion. Prosus, partly owned by South Africa's Naspers, plans to generate $7.3-$7.5 billion in revenue from e-commerce by 2026, as presented during its investor meeting.

The company intends to boost its e-commerce adjusted earnings to $1.1-$1.2 billion. Having achieved $6.2 billion in e-commerce revenue and $655 million in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025, Prosus is transitioning from an investment firm to an operator focused on lifestyle e-commerce in Latin America, India, and Europe.

Confidence is high for continued growth, with expectations to double revenue to $12.5 billion by 2028 and increase adjusted EBITDA more than three and a half times. Prosus holds around 24% of Tencent, with dividends set to rise by 24%. Prosus reaffirms its ambition to lead Europe's tech industry, especially after acquiring Just Eat Takeaway.

