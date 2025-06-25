Prosus Targets $200 Billion Market Value as Europe's Largest Tech Company

Dutch technology investor Prosus revealed ambitious financial targets as it aims to become Europe's largest tech firm, surpassing a market value of $200 billion. Prosus, partly owned by South Africa's Naspers, plans to generate $7.3-$7.5 billion in revenue from e-commerce by 2026, as presented during its investor meeting.

The company intends to boost its e-commerce adjusted earnings to $1.1-$1.2 billion. Having achieved $6.2 billion in e-commerce revenue and $655 million in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025, Prosus is transitioning from an investment firm to an operator focused on lifestyle e-commerce in Latin America, India, and Europe.

Confidence is high for continued growth, with expectations to double revenue to $12.5 billion by 2028 and increase adjusted EBITDA more than three and a half times. Prosus holds around 24% of Tencent, with dividends set to rise by 24%. Prosus reaffirms its ambition to lead Europe's tech industry, especially after acquiring Just Eat Takeaway.

(With inputs from agencies.)