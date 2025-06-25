Awal Madaan: Revolutionizing Spoken English Education Honored with Power Educator Award 2025

Prominent educator Awal Madaan, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to online spoken English learning, was awarded the prestigious Power Educator Award 2025 during a ceremony in Mumbai, India. Attended by industry leaders and social media influencers, the event paid tribute to Madaan's visionary approach to education.

As the founder of Awalenglish.com, Madaan has been instrumental in enhancing employability and personal aspirations through his unique teaching solutions. His emphasis on English as a crucial communication tool for India's myriad linguistic communities highlights the language's role in ambition and global interaction.

The Power Creator Awards 2025, organized by the Times of India and tech brand 'Nothing', celebrated exceptional digital creators. Madaan's commitment to providing relatable and impactful learning experiences in the competitive online education landscape set him apart, attracting numerous learners to his platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)