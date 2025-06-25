Left Menu

Awal Madaan: Revolutionizing Spoken English Education Honored with Power Educator Award 2025

Awal Madaan, founder of Awalenglish.com, received the Power Educator Award 2025 for his innovative work in online spoken English education. At a star-studded event in Mumbai, his contributions to improving employability and aspirations through digital education were recognized, amidst notable industry figures and top social media influencers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:21 IST
Awal Madaan honoured with Power Educator Award 2025 at Mumbai event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent educator Awal Madaan, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to online spoken English learning, was awarded the prestigious Power Educator Award 2025 during a ceremony in Mumbai, India. Attended by industry leaders and social media influencers, the event paid tribute to Madaan's visionary approach to education.

As the founder of Awalenglish.com, Madaan has been instrumental in enhancing employability and personal aspirations through his unique teaching solutions. His emphasis on English as a crucial communication tool for India's myriad linguistic communities highlights the language's role in ambition and global interaction.

The Power Creator Awards 2025, organized by the Times of India and tech brand 'Nothing', celebrated exceptional digital creators. Madaan's commitment to providing relatable and impactful learning experiences in the competitive online education landscape set him apart, attracting numerous learners to his platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

