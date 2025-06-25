Left Menu

India's Digital Leap: SEPC and IAMAI Join Forces for Global Expansion

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have signed an MoU to enhance India's digital services exports. The partnership aims to boost global market access, tackle trade policy issues, and position India as a leader in global digital trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have officially entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering India's position in the global digital services market. This strategic partnership seeks to enhance international market access for Indian digital businesses, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The collaboration will address policy challenges related to trade and build export readiness for emerging digital sectors in India. A key focus is on aligning institutional efforts to strengthen India's leadership in global digital trade, the statement highlighted.

The MoU includes the establishment of joint working groups to work alongside government ministries and relevant regulators, tackling bottlenecks faced by digital services exporters. The initiative highlights the substantial potential of India's digital sector in the global economy, with areas such as AdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, SaaS, and more set for significant international growth.

