Rapido Revolutionizes Delhi Metro Travel with Convenient Ticket Booking

Commuters in Delhi can now book Delhi Metro tickets through the ride-hailing app Rapido. This new service, announced by the company on Wednesday, is facilitated through the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

According to Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka, the company will offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25. He added that Rapido users booking a metro ticket for the first time will enjoy a complimentary ride.

The service is set to begin at 30 metro stations around Delhi, capitalizing on Rapido's significant customer base wherein more than 8 lakh people use the service daily. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Managing Director Vikas Kumar described the Rapido partnership as a step towards enhancing commuter connectivity and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)