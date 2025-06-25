Rapido Revolutionizes Delhi Metro Travel with Convenient Ticket Booking
Rapido has partnered with ONDC to allow Delhi metro passengers to book tickets via its app. The service, already available for Kochi and Chennai metro, features a Rs 25 ride to and from stations and includes a complimentary first ride. Over 8 lakh daily users are expected to benefit.
Commuters in Delhi can now book Delhi Metro tickets through the ride-hailing app Rapido. This new service, announced by the company on Wednesday, is facilitated through the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
According to Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka, the company will offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25. He added that Rapido users booking a metro ticket for the first time will enjoy a complimentary ride.
The service is set to begin at 30 metro stations around Delhi, capitalizing on Rapido's significant customer base wherein more than 8 lakh people use the service daily. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Managing Director Vikas Kumar described the Rapido partnership as a step towards enhancing commuter connectivity and experience.
