Ajit Pawar's Dominant Victory at Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill
Ajit Pawar's Nilkantheshwar panel claimed victory in the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill elections by winning 20 out of 21 seats. The event was a prestige battle against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. With this triumph, Ajit Pawar is set to become the mill's chairman.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive verdict at the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill elections, Ajit Pawar's Nilkantheshwar panel secured 20 of 21 seats, consolidating Pawar's political influence in Baramati. This election became a significant prestige issue against his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), which ended empty-handed.
The poll, conducted on Sunday with counting on Tuesday, saw the Sahakar Bachav panel take the lone remaining seat. The Baliraja Sahakar panel, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), lagged behind, unable to capture any position.
Ajit Pawar is slated to assume the chairman role of the sugar mill. During the campaign, despite allegations of power misuse, Ajit Pawar's presence and numerous rallies cemented his faction's dominance, reshaping the local political landscape.
