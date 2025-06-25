Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Dominant Victory at Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill

Ajit Pawar's Nilkantheshwar panel claimed victory in the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill elections by winning 20 out of 21 seats. The event was a prestige battle against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. With this triumph, Ajit Pawar is set to become the mill's chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:37 IST
Ajit Pawar's Dominant Victory at Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive verdict at the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill elections, Ajit Pawar's Nilkantheshwar panel secured 20 of 21 seats, consolidating Pawar's political influence in Baramati. This election became a significant prestige issue against his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), which ended empty-handed.

The poll, conducted on Sunday with counting on Tuesday, saw the Sahakar Bachav panel take the lone remaining seat. The Baliraja Sahakar panel, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), lagged behind, unable to capture any position.

Ajit Pawar is slated to assume the chairman role of the sugar mill. During the campaign, despite allegations of power misuse, Ajit Pawar's presence and numerous rallies cemented his faction's dominance, reshaping the local political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025