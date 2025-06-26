Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Another

A tragic accident on the Etawah-Kannauj Highway occurred when a speeding dumper truck struck a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a man and his young grandson. The boy's father was seriously injured. The incident happened while returning from a family event, and police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Etawah-Kannauj Highway has left two dead and one critically injured, according to police reports.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a speeding dumper truck collided with a motorcycle near Sati Mandir, claiming the lives of a man and his three-year-old grandson on the spot. The child's father, Pravesh Kumar Shakya, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

