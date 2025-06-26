Tragic Highway Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Another

A tragic accident on the Etawah-Kannauj Highway has left two dead and one critically injured, according to police reports.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a speeding dumper truck collided with a motorcycle near Sati Mandir, claiming the lives of a man and his three-year-old grandson on the spot. The child's father, Pravesh Kumar Shakya, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)