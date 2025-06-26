Left Menu

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Flights Cancelled Amid Operational Decisions

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has cancelled all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The low-cost carrier made this decision as part of its operational strategy. The airline is a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi's ADQ, though no further specifics were disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:04 IST
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Flights Cancelled Amid Operational Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that all its flights to and from the United Arab Emirates scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. The cancellation comes as a result of a decision by the Hungarian low-cost carrier's management team.

The airline, which operates as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, ADQ, released a statement regarding the cancellations. However, it did not provide further details on the reasons behind the decision.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi for further information and assistance concerning their travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025