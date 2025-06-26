Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Flights Cancelled Amid Operational Decisions

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that all its flights to and from the United Arab Emirates scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. The cancellation comes as a result of a decision by the Hungarian low-cost carrier's management team.

The airline, which operates as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, ADQ, released a statement regarding the cancellations. However, it did not provide further details on the reasons behind the decision.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi for further information and assistance concerning their travel plans.

