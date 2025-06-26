Dollar Decline: The End of U.S. Exceptionalism?

The U.S. dollar recently hit multi-year lows against the euro and Swiss franc, as questions arise about the Federal Reserve's future independence, undermining confidence in U.S. monetary policy. Reports suggest that President Trump considered replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by the end of the year.

Market analysts, like Nick Rees from Monex Europe, warn that such political maneuvers threaten the Fed's credibility and could impact U.S. interest rate projections. Investors' worries are heightened by the impending expiration of reciprocal tariff suspensions, influencing the dollar's performance in the global market.

As Trump's tariff policies face scrutiny, fears of rising inflation and economic slowdown grow, with major financial institutions like JPMorgan predicting a potential recession. The discussion around U.S. exceptionalism and the dollar's reserve currency status marks a pivotal shift in global economic dynamics.

