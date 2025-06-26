Trust: The Cornerstone of Rapido's Ride to Success

In the bustling world of ride-hailing services, Rapido's co-founder Pavan Guntupalli underscores the pivotal role of 'trust' in crafting enduring business stories. He argues that trust should permeate through every layer of a company, from product design to governance and daily operations—a philosophy rooted in his middle-class upbringing.

Guntupalli warns of the pitfalls of neglecting trust, especially amid increasing scrutiny on corporate governance. He advises startup founders to ensure their decisions reinforce stakeholder trust, rather than undermine it. This perspective comes as Rapido scales its operations across India, aiming to reach 500 cities by year-end.

As Rapido continues its expansion, with a current footprint in over 250 cities and delivering more than 4 million rides daily, Guntupalli highlights the importance of balancing growth with sustainability and profitability. He insists that understanding customer needs and maintaining transparency are keys to navigating regulatory challenges and fostering long-term success.

