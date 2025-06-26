Left Menu

Trust: The Cornerstone of Rapido's Ride to Success

Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli emphasizes 'trust' as a key element for building successful businesses. He advocates for incorporating trust in all company aspects, from governance to operations. Guntupalli's insights stem from his middle-class background and focus on addressing customer pain points. The company targets expanding to 500 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:55 IST
In the bustling world of ride-hailing services, Rapido's co-founder Pavan Guntupalli underscores the pivotal role of 'trust' in crafting enduring business stories. He argues that trust should permeate through every layer of a company, from product design to governance and daily operations—a philosophy rooted in his middle-class upbringing.

Guntupalli warns of the pitfalls of neglecting trust, especially amid increasing scrutiny on corporate governance. He advises startup founders to ensure their decisions reinforce stakeholder trust, rather than undermine it. This perspective comes as Rapido scales its operations across India, aiming to reach 500 cities by year-end.

As Rapido continues its expansion, with a current footprint in over 250 cities and delivering more than 4 million rides daily, Guntupalli highlights the importance of balancing growth with sustainability and profitability. He insists that understanding customer needs and maintaining transparency are keys to navigating regulatory challenges and fostering long-term success.

