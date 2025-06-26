Worldline Strives for Stability Amid Fraud Allegations
Worldline faced fraud allegations, leading to a significant stock drop. Bpifrance supports Worldline's risk management but calls for more board oversight. CEO Vacheron assures that measures are improved, striving for stability and cash generation. Investor confidence remains shaken as analysts foresee possible challenges ahead.
Worldline, a French payments company, recently saw a substantial hit to its market value following allegations of continued dealings with banned merchants, as reported by European media outlets. This claim led to a drastic fall of 500 million euros in its market capitalization.
Despite the allegations, Worldline, backed by Bpifrance, emphasized its commitment to enhanced risk management practices and termination of non-compliant relationships. Executive director Jose Gonzalo asserts that Bpifrance remains supportive of Worldline, urging for deeper board-level discussions to reinforce control measures.
Newly appointed CEO Pierre-Antoine Vacheron reassured investors of ongoing efforts to strengthen the company's position and generate robust cash flows. However, analysts warn of potential negative impacts on business operations, suggesting that investor confidence restoration could be a gradual process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
