Left Menu

JSW Ventures Fuels Growth in Alternative Hospitality with Stayvista Investment

JSW Ventures led a Rs 40 crore investment in Stayvista, a villa rental company, alongside existing investors. This funding will aid expansion, team strengthening, and enhanced customer experience. Stayvista aims to become India's largest alternative accommodations platform, capitalizing on growing vacation rental markets and rising consumer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:41 IST
JSW Ventures Fuels Growth in Alternative Hospitality with Stayvista Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move highlighting the burgeoning demand for alternative accommodations, JSW Ventures, a division of the multifaceted JSW Group, announced a significant Rs 40 crore investment in villa rental company Stayvista. This investment marks a collaborative effort with existing stakeholders, DSG Consumer Partners and Capri Global Family Office, aimed at amplifying the company's expansion ambitions.

Stayvista, which currently operates 1,000 properties across 85 locales, serving over a million customers, intends to utilize the new funding to bolster its workforce and refine customer service. Sachin Tagra, managing partner of JSW Ventures, emphasized Stayvista's position as a leader in the sector, due to the increasing traveler trend towards alternative lodging over traditional hotels.

Co-founder Pranav Maheshwari expressed aspirations of dominating the villa hospitality market and becoming the foremost platform for alternative accommodations in India. This vision is fueled by the growth of the vacation rental market, which is anticipated to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2029, propelled by consumer trends and economic factors.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025