JSW Ventures Fuels Growth in Alternative Hospitality with Stayvista Investment

In a strategic move highlighting the burgeoning demand for alternative accommodations, JSW Ventures, a division of the multifaceted JSW Group, announced a significant Rs 40 crore investment in villa rental company Stayvista. This investment marks a collaborative effort with existing stakeholders, DSG Consumer Partners and Capri Global Family Office, aimed at amplifying the company's expansion ambitions.

Stayvista, which currently operates 1,000 properties across 85 locales, serving over a million customers, intends to utilize the new funding to bolster its workforce and refine customer service. Sachin Tagra, managing partner of JSW Ventures, emphasized Stayvista's position as a leader in the sector, due to the increasing traveler trend towards alternative lodging over traditional hotels.

Co-founder Pranav Maheshwari expressed aspirations of dominating the villa hospitality market and becoming the foremost platform for alternative accommodations in India. This vision is fueled by the growth of the vacation rental market, which is anticipated to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2029, propelled by consumer trends and economic factors.