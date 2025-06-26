Trade Wars Trigger US Economic Downturn

The Commerce Department has reported that the US economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.5% between January and March. This downturn is attributed to the trade wars initiated by President Donald Trump, which have disrupted business operations.

The significant influx of imports by companies trying to circumvent impending tariffs led to a reduction in GDP by nearly 4.7 percentage points. Consumer spending witnessed a sharp decline, and federal government expenditure fell by an annualized rate of 4.6%, the steepest drop since 1986.

Despite the first-quarter import spike affecting GDP figures, economists anticipate a recovery in the second quarter, projecting a growth of 3%. The April-June GDP growth report is scheduled for release on July 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)