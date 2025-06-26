IHG and Samhi Hotels: Expanding Hospitality Horizons in India

IHG Hotels and Resorts, together with Samhi Hotels, has announced a massive expansion plan in India's hospitality sector. This venture aims to seize market opportunities, particularly with the inauguration of a Rs 40 crore Holiday Inn Express in Kolkata.

The newly opened 113-key hotel, owned by Samhi Hotels and managed by IHG Hotels, is the 18th Holiday Inn Express in India. Samhi Hotels holds ownership of 12 out of these 18 properties, emphasizing their significant investment in the brand.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director South Asia for IHG Hotels, stated, "India's domestic travel market ranks as the third largest globally, and there's potential to expand further in Kolkata and beyond." Meanwhile, Ashish Jakhanwala, CMD of Samhi Hotels, highlighted the strategic expansion plans and interest from institutional investors eager to deploy capital in the region.