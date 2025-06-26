Left Menu

IHG and Samhi Hotels: Expanding Hospitality Horizons in India

IHG Hotels and Samhi Hotels are gearing up for significant growth in India's hospitality market. With the launch of a new Holiday Inn Express in Kolkata, the partnership aims to capitalize on the country's burgeoning domestic travel scene. This expansion reflects a strong commitment to the brand, with plans for numerous additional properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:35 IST
IHG and Samhi Hotels: Expanding Hospitality Horizons in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IHG Hotels and Resorts, together with Samhi Hotels, has announced a massive expansion plan in India's hospitality sector. This venture aims to seize market opportunities, particularly with the inauguration of a Rs 40 crore Holiday Inn Express in Kolkata.

The newly opened 113-key hotel, owned by Samhi Hotels and managed by IHG Hotels, is the 18th Holiday Inn Express in India. Samhi Hotels holds ownership of 12 out of these 18 properties, emphasizing their significant investment in the brand.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director South Asia for IHG Hotels, stated, "India's domestic travel market ranks as the third largest globally, and there's potential to expand further in Kolkata and beyond." Meanwhile, Ashish Jakhanwala, CMD of Samhi Hotels, highlighted the strategic expansion plans and interest from institutional investors eager to deploy capital in the region.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025