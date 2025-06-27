Left Menu

Transport Operators Threaten Strike Over E-Challan System in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's transport operators, including private bus and truck operators, threaten an indefinite strike from July 1st to protest the 'unjust' e-challan system. Minister Pratap Sarnaik has proposed forming a committee to address grievances, emphasizing transparent reforms. The strike stems from multiple demands, including halting forceful fine collections.

Updated: 27-06-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:46 IST
Maharashtra's transport operators are poised to begin an indefinite strike on July 1st, challenging the state's e-challan system for traffic violations. Minister Pratap Sarnaik, in response, has promised government action to address concerns.

This comes as operators, including private bus and truck owners, decry the system's penalty policies and demand reforms. Amidst these tensions, Sarnaik has pledged to set up a committee that could offer long-term solutions.

The proposed changes aim for a fairer compliance system while parking issues and multiple fines remain critical factors in the ongoing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

