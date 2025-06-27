Empowering MSMEs: The Backbone of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in fostering self-reliance in India on International MSME Day. He lauded the efforts of entrepreneurs in advancing the state towards self-sufficiency.

The Chief Minister, in a post on his official X handle, conveyed his heartfelt wishes to entrepreneurs, praising their tireless contributions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to promote entrepreneurship and local business thrive.

During a program aimed at bolstering employment and recognizing local products, Adityanath is expected to launch various schemes, including the CM-Yuva Mobile App, offering special benefits to youth and artisans.