Empowering MSMEs: The Backbone of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the pivotal role of MSMEs in achieving self-reliance in India on International MSME Day. He praised entrepreneurs for their efforts and announced government initiatives to boost employment and local products, including the launch of the CM-Yuva Mobile App.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in fostering self-reliance in India on International MSME Day. He lauded the efforts of entrepreneurs in advancing the state towards self-sufficiency.

The Chief Minister, in a post on his official X handle, conveyed his heartfelt wishes to entrepreneurs, praising their tireless contributions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to promote entrepreneurship and local business thrive.

During a program aimed at bolstering employment and recognizing local products, Adityanath is expected to launch various schemes, including the CM-Yuva Mobile App, offering special benefits to youth and artisans.

