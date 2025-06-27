Left Menu

Hospitality Hurricane: Toll of Taxation on Maharashtra's Hotels and Restaurants

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) protests the recent tax hikes in Maharashtra, highlighting threats to the state's hospitality industry. These increases in excise duty and VAT may hinder recovery, elevate costs, and spark illegal activities, harming employment and revenue streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:44 IST
Hospitality Hurricane: Toll of Taxation on Maharashtra's Hotels and Restaurants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has voiced significant dissent against recent excise duty hikes across Maharashtra, projecting severe repercussions for the hospitality sector. The abrupt increases might jeopardize the industry's post-pandemic recovery, while also impacting employment and state revenues.

AHAR President Sudhakar Shetty warned that the cumulative VAT increase, licensing fee surges, and a stark 60% rise in excise duty represent a financial 'tsunami' for the sector. He indicated that these measures could destabilize an industry pivotal to supporting over 18 lakh individuals through direct and indirect employment.

AHAR calls for government consultation to find a sustainable solution. Without intervention, the heightened costs may drive consumers towards illegal alternatives, risking public health and legal business operations. The association seeks an immediate tax rollback, emphasizing the broader economic threats posed by the current fiscal strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025