Left Menu

Trailblazers Under 40: Crafting Tomorrow's Innovations

A new generation of entrepreneurs under 40 is transforming industries like AI, health, and fashion with innovation and impact. Visionaries like Kunal Maheshwari and Dr. Vassundara Nattes are leading breakthroughs in technology and HR solutions, while Valencio Rodrigues and Himanshu Kedia pioneer sustainable mobility and EV advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:27 IST
Trailblazers Under 40: Crafting Tomorrow's Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh wave of entrepreneurs under 40 is drastically reshaping the landscape of multiple industries, from artificial intelligence to sustainable fashion and healthcare.

Kunal Maheshwari, at the helm of Softlink Global, is pioneering logistics technology through the advanced ERP platform Logi-Sys, simplifying operations for thousands worldwide.

Meanwhile, Valencio Rodrigues and Himanshu Kedia focus on sustainable transportation; Rodrigues promotes electric mobility with Ride91, and Kedia's Mansa Automation rapidly recovers from a factory crisis to expand the e-scooter market.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025