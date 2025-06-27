Trailblazers Under 40: Crafting Tomorrow's Innovations

A fresh wave of entrepreneurs under 40 is drastically reshaping the landscape of multiple industries, from artificial intelligence to sustainable fashion and healthcare.

Kunal Maheshwari, at the helm of Softlink Global, is pioneering logistics technology through the advanced ERP platform Logi-Sys, simplifying operations for thousands worldwide.

Meanwhile, Valencio Rodrigues and Himanshu Kedia focus on sustainable transportation; Rodrigues promotes electric mobility with Ride91, and Kedia's Mansa Automation rapidly recovers from a factory crisis to expand the e-scooter market.