Trailblazers Under 40: Crafting Tomorrow's Innovations
A new generation of entrepreneurs under 40 is transforming industries like AI, health, and fashion with innovation and impact. Visionaries like Kunal Maheshwari and Dr. Vassundara Nattes are leading breakthroughs in technology and HR solutions, while Valencio Rodrigues and Himanshu Kedia pioneer sustainable mobility and EV advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A fresh wave of entrepreneurs under 40 is drastically reshaping the landscape of multiple industries, from artificial intelligence to sustainable fashion and healthcare.
Kunal Maheshwari, at the helm of Softlink Global, is pioneering logistics technology through the advanced ERP platform Logi-Sys, simplifying operations for thousands worldwide.
Meanwhile, Valencio Rodrigues and Himanshu Kedia focus on sustainable transportation; Rodrigues promotes electric mobility with Ride91, and Kedia's Mansa Automation rapidly recovers from a factory crisis to expand the e-scooter market.
