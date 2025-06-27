Left Menu

Bombay Chamber Charts Bold Future at 189th AGM in Mumbai

The 189th Annual General Meeting of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai united business leaders and policymakers. Key discussions revolved around India's economic goals, the Chamber's strategic priorities, and the official website launch for commercial mediation. Leaders urged collaboration for a transformative national vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:40 IST
Bombay Chamber Charts Bold Future at 189th AGM in Mumbai
Bombay Chamber team with BVR Subrahmanyam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry convened its 189th Annual General Meeting, drawing esteemed business figures and policymakers. With Rajiv Anand ascending as President and Sudhanshu Vats as Senior Vice President, the event catalyzed a future-focused dialogue among members.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, NITI Aayog CEO, delivered a compelling vision for India's trajectory, emphasizing its rise as a significant economic powerhouse by 2027. He underscored Mumbai's potential as a global financial hub and the Chamber's role in fostering growth in frontier technologies. His address highlighted the need for frequent engagement with the government to propel Mumbai's economic plan and emphasized innovation, sustainability, and MSME support.

The AGM celebrated outgoing President Pinky Mehta's achievements, noting significant strides in digitalization, sustainability, and diversity. Incoming President Rajiv Anand unveiled a strategy for 'Shaping the Future: Innovation, Inclusion, Impact,' focusing on sustainable growth, technology, and public-private partnerships. Subrahmanyam further detailed India's ambitious goals for 2047, stressing a nationwide movement toward development, with leaders at the forefront of change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025