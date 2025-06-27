Bombay Chamber Charts Bold Future at 189th AGM in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry convened its 189th Annual General Meeting, drawing esteemed business figures and policymakers. With Rajiv Anand ascending as President and Sudhanshu Vats as Senior Vice President, the event catalyzed a future-focused dialogue among members.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, NITI Aayog CEO, delivered a compelling vision for India's trajectory, emphasizing its rise as a significant economic powerhouse by 2027. He underscored Mumbai's potential as a global financial hub and the Chamber's role in fostering growth in frontier technologies. His address highlighted the need for frequent engagement with the government to propel Mumbai's economic plan and emphasized innovation, sustainability, and MSME support.

The AGM celebrated outgoing President Pinky Mehta's achievements, noting significant strides in digitalization, sustainability, and diversity. Incoming President Rajiv Anand unveiled a strategy for 'Shaping the Future: Innovation, Inclusion, Impact,' focusing on sustainable growth, technology, and public-private partnerships. Subrahmanyam further detailed India's ambitious goals for 2047, stressing a nationwide movement toward development, with leaders at the forefront of change.

