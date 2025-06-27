Left Menu

Indian MSMEs: The New Investment Frontier

Indian MSMEs are set to attract significant private equity and venture capital investments over the next five years. Despite global economic uncertainties, MSMEs, expected to increase their GDP share to 40% by 2030, present ample opportunities for investors through new launches, product diversification, and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:19 IST
Indian MSMEs: The New Investment Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are poised to become a major focal point for investments, particularly from private equity and venture capital firms, in the next five years. This optimism is fueled by the country's projected economic growth despite ongoing geopolitical issues.

Economists are confident that India's growth will continue unabated, turning MSMEs into an attractive opportunity for investors. Holani Venture Capital Fund representatives have pointed to these businesses as key players in increasing the national GDP share to 40% by 2030.

Chief Investment Officer Ashok Holani emphasized that MSMEs engaging in new product launches, diversifying their offerings, acquiring businesses, and innovating will draw significant investor interest. The sector's potential for growth signals both vast opportunities and a transformational journey in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025