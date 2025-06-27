Left Menu

Heist at M S Palya: Businessman's Cryptocurrency Dream Shattered

A 33-year-old businessman was robbed of Rs 2 crore while attempting to convert the cash into cryptocurrency. A gang of six men threatened him with knives and took the money and four mobile phones. The businessman had borrowed the money to start a cold-pressed oil business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:09 IST
Heist at M S Palya: Businessman's Cryptocurrency Dream Shattered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking daylight robbery unfolded in M S Palya where a 33-year-old businessman lost Rs 2 crore to a gang of unidentified assailants. The incident, reported by the police on Friday, has raised concerns over security in the area.

Shree Harsha V, the victim, was in the process of exchanging the cash for cryptocurrency at a commercial venue when six men burst in, brandishing knives. Within moments, they locked Harsha and others in a room, absconding with both his money and four mobile phones.

The funds, as per Harsha's complaint, were borrowed to purchase machinery critical for launching a cold-pressed oil venture. Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively working to track down the culprits.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025