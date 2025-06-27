Heist at M S Palya: Businessman's Cryptocurrency Dream Shattered

A shocking daylight robbery unfolded in M S Palya where a 33-year-old businessman lost Rs 2 crore to a gang of unidentified assailants. The incident, reported by the police on Friday, has raised concerns over security in the area.

Shree Harsha V, the victim, was in the process of exchanging the cash for cryptocurrency at a commercial venue when six men burst in, brandishing knives. Within moments, they locked Harsha and others in a room, absconding with both his money and four mobile phones.

The funds, as per Harsha's complaint, were borrowed to purchase machinery critical for launching a cold-pressed oil venture. Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively working to track down the culprits.